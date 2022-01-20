Nonprofit Spotlight: Starfish Project on a mission to match people with resources

OLATHE, Kan. — Joni Moreland and her husband aren’t sitting back and relaxing in retirement. Instead they launched the Starfish Project, a nonprofit dedicated to matching people with the resources they need.

Why did she begin the project?

“There is such a need right now in our community.” Moreland said. “There are people starving in our community, not only emotionally, but physically. So, getting the resources and doing resource preservation, really sharing those resources and giving them back to people, is so important right now.”

Part of their mission right now is helping the large number of people who are currently food insecure. In Johnson County alone, it’s estimated that around 50,000 people are not certain of their next meal. So, the Starfish Project helps by collecting food from restaurants and school districts that they won’t be using and distributing it to those in need.

It’s not just food, though. They are identifying the needs in the community and finding the resources to help those who need it.

Check out the videos to see more of their good work and find out how you can help.

Starfish Project Foundation

Who does your organization serve?

Those in need of additional resources, the largest population is the food insecure right now

What is your mission statement:

Inspiring and empowering people to make a difference in their communities one life at a time.

How is the current health crisis impacting your operation?

It is actually putting a larger demand on services we provide. Even more people are starving both physically and mentally right now. By keeping our doors open, they have a place to go that can help them get connected to resources. The biggest resource right now is food.

What services are you providing?

A place for people to go and get supplemental food with no vetting

Toiletries (we call dignity bags) for kids and young adults

A hot meal and hand up haircuts on the second Saturday of every month

Resource preservation

How can the community help: volunteering, donating goods, event participation and how will monetary donations be used?

We have volunteer opportunities for people of all ages and abilities.

Since we don’t have a place to store items, we ask people to call us with the items they want to donate so we can match them with the people that need them.

Monetary donations will be used to help us keep our doors open for those who need our services, purchase additional toiletries and basic needs for our homeless and at risk kids

What other information would you like to share with KC viewers?

Last Thursday we began collecting food that would have normally went into the local landfill from the Olathe schools and developing a program to get that same food back into afterschool programs for our kids. Educating people on resource preservation.

For more information, visit https://starfishproject21.org/