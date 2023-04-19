KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Healing House KC has been helping those with substance use disorders for 20 years. Coming up April 24th, you can help them by hitting the green at the Loch Lloyd golf course for the Sixth Annual Healing House Golf Tournament and Pizza Party.

Shotgun start is at noon with lunch provided, and after the tournament stick around for a celebration with fun, food and drinks. All proceeds will go to helping more people with the Healing House KC’s many services. Learn more about its program below, and how it helped 1,200 individuals last year alone.

Healing House KC

Who does your organization serve? Healing House serves adult men and women who are in recovery from substance use disorder (and some of their children).

What is your mission statement? Healing House, Inc. is a substance use disorder recovery organization. Our mission is to enrich the lives and spiritual well-being of all we serve and improve the safety and welfare of our community by equipping each participant with resources to maintain a healthy, self-sufficient, and purposeful life.

What is currently impacting your operation?

Continuing rise in opioid and fentanyl use creates a continuing increase in the demand for our services and our wait list is growing.

In addition state funding has been reduced and delayed in being paid out, which creates operation challenges.

What services are you providing?

Transitional living support to participants rebuilding their lives in recovery through a three-step process.

Outpatient Treatment is an intensive program conducted by professional counselors and peer mentors for our transitional living participants and other community members.

The Recovery Community Center is our commune hall where we offer resources to the entire community. Some of these resources include life-skills classes, relapse prevention, and family reunification.

The Community Outreach Center is also open to anyone in the community and hosts various meetings for those in recovery and their loved ones. Meetings offered include alcoholics anonymous, narcotics anonymous, bilingual recovery meetings and more.

How can the community help: volunteering, donating goods, event participation and how will monetary donations be used?

The community can get involved with Healing House in many ways! Donate to Healing House by choosing to do a one-time donation through our secure online giving option or by selecting to give a recurring donation.

We gladly accept in-kind donations like gently used household items, clothing, and alcohol-free hygiene products.

Community members can also get involved by filling out our volunteer application to become a volunteer! We have opportunities for people to volunteer on a weekly basis or at special events!

Prayer

What other information would you like to share with KC viewers? We are gearing up for our 6th Annual Healing House Golf Tournament which will be at Loch Lloyd on April 24th! Shotgun takes place at noon with a pizza party to follow back at the clubhouse! You can register for golf using this link https://support.healinghousekc.org/2023golf

Stay up to date on all things Healing House and sign up for our newsletter! Bobbi Jo Reed’s Movie is free on amazon prime right now!

