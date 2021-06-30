North Kansas City School resource deputies gear up for 200 mile trek to benefit students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Clay County Deputies, who also work for the North Kansas City School District, have an adventure planned for part of summer vacation.

Deputy Bear McCulley and Deputy Jiree Police plan to hike 200-miles across the state of Missouri. They plan to leave on the trip July 10. The two plan to average about 35-miles a day as they travel the Katy Trail. McCulley and Jiree will spend the night at hotels and B&Bs along the way.

The deputies are asking for pledges and hope to raise money for a program called Law Enforcement Career Path, or LECP. The program is offered at Winnetonka High School and works to get students interested in law enforcement careers. Money raised from the donations will pay for uniforms, training material and supplies for students in the LECP program.

The deputies hope to also establish a scholarship to benefit students in the future.