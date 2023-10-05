OLATHE, Kan. — There’s a shiny new toy behind glass at in the Johnson County Museum, and it represents our local Hispanic teen culture.

Over the past year-and-a-half, 18 teenagers in the Olathe Leadership Lowrider Bike Club designed and then built a gold-plated lowrider bike.

The Johnson County Museum asked them to donate it to the museum as a way to teach others about their club’s impact on the community.

Every student in the club makes their own lowrider, and similar clubs are starting to pop up all over the United States.

For this bike, Olathe students worked together with hopes of sharing a message to others.

“We are here and we want to be seen because this is a part of us. It isn’t just a lifestyle. It’s our culture,” Mia Estrada, and Olathe North junior, said.

“It represents us. And it obviously means family because a bunch of random high school students showed up one day and said, ‘Let’s make a bike,’ and we all got a little bit closer together,” Olathe North senior Miguel Santillanes said.

Also new at the Johnson County Museum – for the first time ever, instead of decorating the All-Electric House for Christmas, they decorated it to honor three Jewish holy days.

Artifacts are now on display with hopes of sharing the Jewish culture with others.