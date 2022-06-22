OLATHE, Kan. — A new fleet of Bird scooters is scheduled to land in Olathe later this summer.

On Tuesday the Olathe City Council voted 6-0 to enter into a pilot agreement with Bird Rides, Inc. to launch e-scooters in the city.

Bird is expected to place 50 e-scooters throughout the city with the option to deploy up to 200 scooters throughout the pilot program.

The scooters must be driven on the right side of the street and in a bike lane whenever possible. According to city documents, Bird anticipates deploying the new fleet within the next 3-4 weeks, but city staff said no official launch date has been set.

The proposed pilot program is slated to end next November. Under the agreement, the city will receive $0.15 per ride from Bird.

The council also unanimously approved amending portions of the Olathe Traffic Ordinance related to the pilot program. The updated code prohibits residents from riding e-scooters on highways and on city streets with a posted speed limit greater than 35 mph. The change also caps the speed of e-bikes at 20 mph and e-scooters at 15 mph.

