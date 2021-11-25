One Good Meal delivers more than food this Thanksgiving

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — One Good Meal makes it its mission to provide hot meals for seniors and the home-bound in Lee’s Summit during the week.



Volunteers didn’t take a break on their duties this Thanksgiving. They packed and delivered nearly 200 meals.



The non-profit has been around for more than 20 years. Even during the pandemic still has been able to serve people. Last year, volunteers followed strict precautions while delivering food to protect its senior citizens. However, this year, volunteers said it was a blessing to be able to connect with people again.

“Seeing the families here or the individuals here who aren’t going out today or don’t have someone to come visit them or share a meal with them, I think it’s important for them to see that we love them and care about them even today,” Jill Frost, volunteer, said. “Just smile with them and wish them a happy Thanksgiving, it means a lot.”

If you’d like to help with One Good Meal’s mission, you can learn more about the organization online. The organization accepts donations from the public and is always looking for good volunteers.