KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 Parade of Hearts is wrapping up soon, which means there’s only a few weeks left to hunt for hearts.

Parade of Hearts organizers said Sunday is the final day the hearts will be in their current locations spread out across the Kansas City area.

If you still want to find them all in the wild, Parade of Hearts has each location listed to help people locate the massive hearts.

Then starting July 10, crews will start removing the hearts from their homes. But this week isn’t your last chance to see them.

All 40 hearts will then go on display at Kauffman Stadium, giving baseball fans a chance to see all of them at once.

The Parade of Hearts display at Kauffman is included with any Royals ticket purchase for games from July 14-20, including four games that Jackson County residents can get 50% off tickets.

After their stint at The K, the hearts will once again be removed, and this time they’ll be prepped for auction where businesses and people across KC can have a chance to bid.

Organizers said they’ll announce auction information soon.

The money collected all goes to a good cause, too. Last year, Parade of Hearts raised $2.56 million for local nonprofits and artists.

This year, the parade will benefit the Family Conservancy, the University of Kansas Health System, Children’s Miracle Network and local artists.

And if you’re already wondering when the Parade of Hearts will return, planning is already underway for the 2024 edition.

Organizers are looking for artists to create more than 100 painted hearts. The deadline to apply is Aug. 15. Every artist picked gets a $2,000 stipend to create their heart.