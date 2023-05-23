OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Johnson County coffee shop steps up to help a teenager with an inspiring spirit.

7 Brew Coffee designates an inspiring member of the community each month. The drive-thru coffee chain named 14-year-old Brinley Hutson from Overland Park the 7 Brew Hero for the month of May.

Not only does Hutson win $500 and free coffee from 7 Brew Coffee for a year, the company’s Overland Park location is holding a fundraiser for Brinley over Memorial Day weekend.

Brinley developed an infection following surgery for a sports-related injury. Two years ago doctors amputated her left leg to safe her life.

The amputation hasn’t stopped Hutson. Her family says she continues to play competitive softball and loves sports.

“I want to be an example for other kids who may be going through a similar situation. I want them to know that nothing is impossible, and they can still make their dreams come true no matter the circumstance,” Hutson said.

There is something that Hutson needs to help her continue to play softball. That’s where 7 Brew Coffee comes in to play.

Brinley need a new prosthetic leg. The newer model will allow the teenager to play softball comfortably as she grows.

7 Brew Coffee is hosting Brinley Day at its location near 110th and Metcalf Ave. on Saturday.

The fundraiser will give $3 from every drink purchased to Brinley and her family to put toward the cost of a new prostheses.

“I’m so happy to know that I have a community that supports me. It motivates me even more, and I can’t wait to give back by sharing my story and finding ways to help others,” Hutson said.

Normally 7 Brew Coffee donates $1 per drink. On Saturday, Kendall Bank and an anonymous donor have each pledged an additional $1 per drink to the Hutson family.

The fundraiser takes place from open until 7 Brew closes for the day on Saturday.