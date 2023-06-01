OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Repairs are made and an Overland Park swimming pool will open for the season Friday afternoon.
Crews repaired a water leak found in Bluejacket Pool. The city’s Parks and Rec department then completed extra testing on the pool to make sure it is safe.
All 4 pools are open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily throughout the summer.
- Bluejacket Pool, 10101 Bond St.,
- Stonegate Pool, 9701 Antioch Rd.,
- Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center, 11950 Lowell Ave.,
- Young’s Pool, 8421 W. 77th St.,
Parks and Rec said swimming lessons will be held at Bluejacket Pool as originally planned.