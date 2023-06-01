OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Repairs are made and an Overland Park swimming pool will open for the season Friday afternoon.

Crews repaired a water leak found in Bluejacket Pool. The city’s Parks and Rec department then completed extra testing on the pool to make sure it is safe.

All 4 pools are open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily throughout the summer.

Bluejacket Pool, 10101 Bond St.,

Stonegate Pool, 9701 Antioch Rd.,

Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center, 11950 Lowell Ave.,

Young’s Pool, 8421 W. 77th St.,

Parks and Rec said swimming lessons will be held at Bluejacket Pool as originally planned.