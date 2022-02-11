KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of a city council committee will decide next week if a Kansas City home should be added to its historic register.

The two-and-a-half story home in question sits at 2628 Victor Street in the West Plaza area. It’s known as the Donahue House. Supporters say it is a good example of Kansas City’s Shirtwaist style of architecture.

Homes with this design can be found in Kansas City’s Midtown, Hyde Park, Volker and West Plaza neighborhoods. They were built around the turn of the 20th century until the 1920s. The Donahue House was built in 1912, according to an application filed with the city.

They are identified by a first floor build out of brick or limestone and include a large front porch. The second story is usually wood lap siding. Homes in this style may also have a third floor.

The kitchen is located in the back of the house, and all bedrooms are on upper levels.

Members of Kansas City’s Historic Preservation Office say the house meets its criteria and approves of it being added to the register of historic places.

Owners of property on the registry are required to keep it in good condition and may need to meet other requirements from either the city or neighborhood association.

