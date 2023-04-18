KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Super Bowl LVII bet between The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and the Philadelphia Museum of Art has finally come to fruition.

Thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs’ win, the Nelson-Atkins said a new piece of art will finally be going on display at the Kansas City museum.

“It is with great pride that we put ‘Sailing’ on view so that our city can once again celebrate the Chief’s exciting Super Bowl win,” Nelson-Atkins CEO & director Julián Zugazagoitia said.

“In this classic American painting, Philadelphia artist Thomas Eakins celebrates the joy of movement as two friends glide across the Schuylkill River.

“The power and motion conveyed in this painting are not so different from the vigor and grace that America’s championship athletes, our beloved Chiefs, displayed in their nail-biting triumph over the Eagles.”

The museum said the Thomas Eakins’ painting will be on view on the second floor of American Galleries through June.

During the weekend of the NFL Draft, museum employees will be stationed near ‘Sailing’ to talk with guests about the painting, the artist, and the significance of the work.

The museum’s Rozzelle Court will also be serving classic Kansas City barbecue specials all weekend.