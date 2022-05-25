KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After receiving a flood of positive feedback, the Parade of Hearts will stay in Kansas City until June 10.

The hearts were originally set to be collected on May 31 before being auction off, but the team behind this public arts experience saw the praise and decided to push back the final day.

“While our main mission has always been to raise critical funding to support the people impacted by the last two+ years of the pandemic — we feel our dedicate team can remove the hearts and prepare them for the auction a little later than we originally planned,” Parade of Hearts organizers said on social media.

Over 150 local artists created these 5-foot designs that showcase the iconic KC heart symbol in a fresh way.

Their purpose is to raise critical funding to support so many impacted by the continued repercussions of the pandemic when sold at the auction in June. Details on the auction will be announced soon.

The organizers behind the hearts made a map of their locations to make hunting them all down a little easier.

Brian McClendon, a Lawrence, Kansas native and the inventor of Google Earth, also created an interactive map for those looking for the hearts in the final few weeks.

There’s also an app available that has a map with GPS locations for every heart, an interactive treasure hunt, artist bios and a way for you to create your own virtual KC heart.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.