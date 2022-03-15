KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over 150 giant hearts are going up throughout the Kansas City area this month, all designed by local artists.

If you’ve lived in Kansas City for even a few months, you’ve likely seen the iconic KC heart before.

It’s a symbol of civic pride, a nod to the Heart of America and officially dates back to the Kansas City Monarchs in the 1940s, but retailer Charlie Hustle gave it new life with its popular tees.

Now the KC heart is a public art installation.

In the Parade of Hearts, each of the 5-foot hearts has KC etched in the center, but otherwise they all have unique concepts with special stories behind them.

The organization already has photos and details posted online of all the hearts located on both sides of the state line. You can see who the artist is behind each heart, where it’s located and more. You can also find an abbreviated list here.

As of mid-March, organizers are still working on placing some hearts, but over 100 are already installed.

Soon there will be an app available that will have a map with GPS locations for every heart, an interactive treasure hunt, artist bios and a way for you to create your own virtual KC heart.

The Parade of Hearts will be on display throughout the Kansas City are through May. Then organizers say they’ll be auctioned off to the highest bidders. All funds raised will stay in the Kansas City region. Community members can also donate to the nonprofit.

Plus, the Parade of Hearts has already released merchandise, with more to come soon, celebrating the hearts and the Heartland. Among other items, organizers are partnering with Charlie Hustle for a special Parade of Hearts tee.

