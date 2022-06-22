KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You’ve seen them for months – 156 hearts spread across the metro. Friday night, featured a culmination of the Parade of Hearts fundraiser.

It’s a public art experience involving the entire Kansas City region. We’re talking 70 different zip codes. Guests came together at the Midland Theater where there was an auction for some of the notable hearts. All the money raised will go back o the community in various ways. With the online auction alone, they raised more than $440,000.

Also honored, that night was FOX4 Meteorologist Karli Ritter, who accomplished quite a feat. She visited each and every one of the 156 hearts while they were on display across the metro.