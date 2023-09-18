KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Looking for some new ideas when it comes to freshening up your home? You can get plenty of them starting this weekend at the Fall Parade of Homes Tour.

More than 100 local homebuilders are opening the doors of their best model homes for Kansas City to see. The event is sponsored by the Kansas City Homebuilders Association.

The Parade of Homes starts Sept. 23 and runs until Oct. 8. Homes will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

These homes range in price from $250,000 to $2.5 million, and they spotlight the latest trends.

These builders also share new ideas on how you can make your home unique. There are more than 300 homes you can visit starting this weekend.

Chris Ragland, the owner of Homes by Chris said the Parade of Homes in Kansas City is one of the biggest in the country.

“We typically get anywhere from 1500 to 2000 people through. We are the second largest parade of homes in the country.” Ragland said.

Free Parade guides will be available for pickup at the KCHBA on I-435 and Holmes Monday, Sept. 18 or at one of the houses during parade times.

You can visit KCParadeofHomes.com for more information.