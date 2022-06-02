PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — The Parks and Recreation Foundation of Johnson County is bringing a new festival to Prairie Village.

The Meadowbrook Park Festival will kick off on Friday on the great lawn of Meadowbrook Park at 9101 Nall Ave. From 3-9 p.m. residents can enjoy local food trucks and shop with local artists and makers from Strawberry Swing.

Live music starts at 6:30 p.m. with performances by A.M. Merker + Friends and Fritz Hutchison.

The event is free to attend, but VIP tickets can be purchased for $125 each. VIP tickets include access to the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse catered reception from 4-8 p.m. with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m. and reserved seating on the lawn in front of the music stage.