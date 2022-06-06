KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even though Patrick Mahomes didn’t win “The Match” this year, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s golf game still raised plenty of money for charity.

The Match featured Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen taking on Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The annual golf competition, held at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, is known for supporting great causes, and this year all four NFL stars were playing for Feeding America. The nonprofit supports a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks.

This year’s competition raised enough money to donate 10,258,000 meals for Feeding America, according to ESPN.

And Mahomes played a big part in those 10 million meals even though he and Allen didn’t win overall.

The Match gives players plenty of challenge holes to rack up donations in their name.

Mahomes won the longest drive challenge with a 318-yard shot at No. 7. It was the only drive to hit the fairway on that round. The Chiefs QB also won a closest to the hole challenge.

In all, he netted $400,000 for Feeding America, according to Harvesters.

It’s great news for the Kansas City-based food network. Feeding America is Harvesters parent company, so some of the money donated to the nonprofit could very likely come back to Kansas City to help families in need.

And it was one charity golf tournament to the next for Mahomes. After The Match last week, his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation held its annual golf classic in Hawaii this past weekend.

