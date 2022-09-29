Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott selected Junior Achievement of Greater Kansas City to receive a $1 million slice of her $38.8 million national gift to the nonprofit.

The nonprofit, in the Northwood Shopping Center near 47th Avenue and Mission Road in Kansas City, Kansas, will use the money to launch 3DE by Junior Achievement, an education model that connects core academic lessons to real life through the mentorship of local business leaders.

Northeast High School of Kansas City Public Schools and Olathe East High School of Olathe Public Schools will be the first in the metro to try the model. The first cohort of 3DE students will be under the mentorship of leaders from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, Mark One Electric Co. and VMLY&R.

The model will begin in ninth grade and grow consecutively each year until 12th grade. 3DE implements real-world case methods and challenges from case partners — local or national companies with a Kansas City office who design problems for students to solve. The program takes existing high school curriculum and relates it to real-world concepts.

Megan Sturges Stanfield, CEO of the local chapter, said the schools were chosen because of their districts’ established relationships with Junior Achievement and their inevitable influence on surrounding districts to follow their lead and implement the 3DE model.