Phillips 66’s ‘Live To The Full Heroes’ program drums up money for instruments in North KC classroom

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Research shows every school teacher spends about $500 out of pocket to provide for their students. Phillips 66 is investing in classrooms, including one teacher’s classroom in the North Kansas City School district, who is drumming up a special project for students.

The music class at Fox Hill Elementary School is about to get a lot louder.

Music teacher Audra Simcoe has been pushing for more large drums in the classroom.

Right now, there aren’t enough. They make do — adding in other instruments and taking turns sitting on the floor with small drums.

“I’d say there is a need for more because like you saw the people up here were hand drumming,” 11-year-old student Carter Manar said.

Simcoe posted the need on Donors Choose. Within 48 hours of generous people donating, Phillips 66 matched the amount through a program called Live to the Full Heroes.

“It was a little over $1,800 to get all the drums we’re getting,” Simcoe said.

Phillips 66 is pumping $66,000 into teachers’ projects in the KC metro.

It’s to honor their heroic work — keeping kids living and learning ‘to the full’.

“Good addition to it,” 11-year-old student Keyan Berkley said.

“We’ll be able to provide the same musical opportunity for all students, which is not something we’re able to do right now,” Simcoe said.

These instruments make more than music. They offer students a creative outlet, finding the beat of their own drum at a pivotal age.

“It just makes me happy,” Berkley said.

“I love listening to music and getting to play it, just like helps me get through life easier,” Manar said.

Simcoe introduces students to diverse music bringing in different cultures and even pop tunes.

“They love playing them,” Simcoe said. “This is such a great way to get kids interested and involved in music and when everyone is able to do it together it is going to be a wonderful thing for K- 5.”

Simcoe noted the importance of fine arts programs and said these drums will put all students in perfect rhythm.