Platte County teen maintains three farms to feed neighbors, people in need

DEARBORN, Mo. — Bailey Richardson comes from a long line of green thumbs in northern Platte County.

“So my dad‘s a farmer, and his entire family farms, and my mom has always had a garden,” the 16-year-old told FOX4.

Even with farming baked into her DNA, the junior at North Platte High School surprised her parents and teachers with her determination to create a community garden.

“She was definitely on it in terms of planning, which again is kind of hard to find in a high school kid sometimes,” said Kaitlyn Paxton, her high school agriculture instructor. “She was on top of it.”

With the help of many supporters in the Dearborn community and the Future Farmers of America, Bailey made her community garden a reality.

“I’m so very proud of Bailey,” said Summer Richardson, her mother. “This is something that she’s wanted to do. She and her sister came up with this idea about four years ago.”

Bailey’s community garden features tomatoes, cabbage, bell peppers, and Brussel sprouts. She also maintains a cornfield and a vast garden at her home.

The high school junior plans to give away the food in the community garden and possibly sell anything left over at a farmer’s market. All of the proceeds will go back into the community garden.

Bailey said what began as a school project wound up teaching her everything she ever really needed to know.

“Even though it’s hard, to keep going because you’re going to get something great out of it in the end.”