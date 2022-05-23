KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As thousands of kids get ready to dive into another pool season, the Kansas City Parks department wants to start planning for the future.

High on the to-do list is an Aquatics Master Plan.

Leaders said the first step is to hire a company to develop the plan, which the parks board hopes to do during Tuesday’s meeting, according to the agenda for the meeting.

The company hired will be responsible for taking inventory of all swimming pools, spray parks, and water parks owned by the city.

The master plan will assess which facilities and amenities need repairs or should be replaced. It will also list suggestions about any pools or parks that should be renovated or closed.

The aquatics plan won’t just focus on property. It will also analyze department policies and management at each pool and park to see if, or where, changes are needed.

The master plan will be developed over the next year, and will include time for employees and the public to give their input about improvements and needs.

