PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — A year after launching an e-scooter program with Bird, Prairie Village leaders decided to end.

During Monday’s meeting city council members voted 7-3 against continuing the program.

Prairie Village Mayor Eric Mikkelson said there were a variety of reasons behind the decision. Some city council members didn’t like the look of the scooters sitting on sidewalks. Other leaders were concerned about safety issues and the low use of the scooters.

The pilot program brought about 50 Bird scooters to the city.

The Bird scooters will be available for rent in Prairie Village through the end of August.

