PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — The city of Prairie Village is offering residents an easy way to give their old mattresses a new purpose.

The city has partnered with the Kansas City-based nonprofit Sleepyhead Beds for a curbside mattress collection.

Sleepyhead collects new and gently used mattresses and gives them away for free to kids and families across the Kansas City metro. Over the next four weeks the nonprofit will be doing curbside mattress collections throughout Prairie Village.

“Maybe in just a few days, but no more than a couple weeks that bed is going to be in a child’s room and really helping another family thrive,” Sleepyhead Beds Executive Director Gayle Holmes said.

Each curbside collection is cleaned, evaluated and anything that can’t be sent to a family is then recycled.

“If it looks beyond gently used, our partner Avenue of Life is on the route with us,” Holmes said. “We will put it on their truck and they recycle everything. Between us we make sure we divert all waste. It either goes to a child and their family, or it gets recycled and we make sure nothing goes into the landfill.”

The nonprofit works with dozens of area schools, churches and community groups to connect with and discreetly serve families in need. Holmes said Sleepyhead also works closely with domestic violence shelters to help families transitioning into new housing.

While it might seem like something easily taken for granted, Holmes said having access to a comfortable bed makes a huge difference for kids.

“It’s just such a foundational thing. When you start to look at what poor sleep does or what not having a place that’s your own, that you feel privacy; what that starts to do. We just like to put these families on a good path, put these children on a good path,” Holmes said.

Kids are given box springs, mattresses, pillows and any bedding they may need to feel comfortable.

“When I see the kid and the parents, the kids are happy and excited. The parents, you just see relief. You can just feel it and see it. They are doing something and getting something to provide for their kids,” Holmes said.

In Prairie Village mattresses will be collected the Friday before each residence’s scheduled large item pickup day.

Residents who live west of Roe and north of 79th Street will have mattress collection on Friday, April 22. Homes west of Roe and south of 79th Street will have mattress pick-up scheduled for Friday, April 29. Mattresses will be collected for all homes east of Roe and north of 75th Street on Friday, May 6. All homes east of Roe and south of 75th Street will have mattress pick up on Friday, May 13. All mattresses must be on the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of collection.

Prairie Village residents interested in donating a mattress or box spring can find more information on the city website.

Anyone interested in donating sheets, blankets or other bedding can use the drop box at Sleepyhead headquarters at 5604 Troost Avenue. Anyone wanting to schedule a curbside mattress donation or make a financial donation can find more information on the Sleepyhead Beds website.

