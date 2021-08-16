Prairie Village skate park to reopen next month after $600,000 renovation

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — In just a few weeks, the Harmon Skate Park in Prairie Village will reopen to the public.

In April, city leaders closed the park to begin demolition of the skate structures at 77th Street and Mission Road.

“The previous skate park was built in the early 2000s. It was showing signs of concrete cracking and decay to the point we felt we needed to remove it and build a new park,” Public Works Director Keith Bredehoeft said.

Bredehoeft said construction of the new $600,000 skate park should be completed by early September. The 10,000-square-foot skate park will include a skate bowl, metal railings and a stage area to be used for community events like the City’s Jazz Festival.

“We have a jazz festival every year. It’s [the skate park] intentionally built with an area that will house that stage to be built up on it on the west side of the park,” Bredehoeft said.

The new park will also feature a memorial area that includes a plaque and an art installation in remembrance of Jake Shepard, a local eighth-grader that led fundraising efforts for the original skate park in the early 2000s.

“Jake Shepard was a local resident who had a dream of a skate park. He got cancer and died before it was actually built. On what would have been his 17th birthday is when we opened the new, original park,” Bredehoeft said. “To have the ability to build a new park that still honors Jake Shepard and what the community wanted out of a skate park 16, 17, 18, 20 years ago is a pretty awesome experience.”

Bredehoeft said the city is tentatively planning to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new skate park in mid-September.