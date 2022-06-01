KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “One city, One team” is the slogan to celebrate Pride Month in the Kansas City metro for 2022.

The Kansas City PrideFest will take place from Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12th at Theis Park, located a 47th Street and Oak Street across from the Nelson-Atkins Museum, and all ages are welcomed.

The festival will feature a main stage with local artists and acts, vendors, food trucks, and family activities.

Dates and times:

Friday, June 10, 5-10 p.m.

Saturday, June 11, 12-10 p.m.

Sunday, June 12, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The parade will kick off at 11 a.m for day two of the festivities and will start on Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The festival has a $5 admission each day and children 12 and under are free. Tickets may be purchased online or at the gate with cash or a credit card.

Free parking is available at the UMKC Cherry Street garage located at 50th Street and Cherry Street, as well as the many public parking garages throughout the Country Club Plaza.

