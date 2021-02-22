Project MFG Challenge inspires students to pursue skilled trades

Skilled trade workers are becoming all too rare these days and Project MFG is working to inspire more young people to get involved. As part of their mission, the nonprofit has launched its first Project MFG Kansas City Challenge Competition.

The competitors are all welding technology and metal fabrication students from KC area community college and other vocational trade schools. They will demonstrate their problem-solving abilities and technological aptitudes in a welding competition.

It’s a chance to see the best and the brightest employing the skills required of the next-generation of welders, machinists, engineers, programmers, mechanics and fabricators.

The competition isn’t just for the students. It’s also a chance to generate interest and engagement among potential manufacturing workers, while also uniting local institutions, communities and educational leaders who will train, hire and nurture them.

Project MFG Kansas City Challenge Competition

February 22-24, 2021

Johnson County Community College’s Welding, Construction, Machining and Technology (WCMT) building, at the main campus College Blvd and Quivira in Overland Park, KS.

Who does your organization serve:

Project MFG is a program of the Global Learning Accelerator Inc., (GLA), a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

Project MFG is a partnership of employers, educators and communities striving together to inspire and equip the next generation of highly skilled trade professionals. More than a partnership, it’s a movement. One that is changing lives, and in doing so, changing the future of an industry in crisis. We execute skills competitions designed to inspire “moments that spark a movement” to restore America’s industrial base

Organization’s Mission;

GLA’s mission is to help young people find the nexus between their passions and what the world needs for lifelong success.

Project MFG’s mission is to attract new workers toward a career in manufacturing, and mitigate the historic shortfall in the US manufacturing workforce, anticipated to reach the highest levels ever recorded over the next three years, more than 2.5 million positions.

Organization’s goals:

The goals of Project MFG are to: 1) promote the prestige of manufacturing and related skills; 2) accelerate the manufacturing trade workforce training/education pipeline; and 3) elevate the broader manufacturing industrial base to world-leading status.

How can the community help:

By shining a spotlight on our brightest trade professionals and the communities producing them, Project MFG inspires others to strive for excellence in their own communities. GLA, and the Project MFG program seek to demonstrate forward-thinking creativity in how they approach teaching and training and the high level of collaboration among employers, local community and government leaders, educators and other influencers.

Website:

Global Learning Accelerator: https://www.globallearningaccelerator.org

Project MFG: https://www.projectmfg.com