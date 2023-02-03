KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kelce Bowl is on for Super Bowl LVII and you can get your limited edition t-shirt celebrating the match-up and help local KC kids. For a limited time, you can get the FOX4 Love Fund’s Kelce Bowl shirt for $25.
Snag your $25 limited-edition tees benefiting the FOX4 Love Fund at the following public sales events and learn more online at https://www.fox4lovefund.org/shirt.
- Saturday, February 4, at Shop Local KC from 10:00 am- 2:00 pm (3510 W. 95th St. Leawood, KS 66206)
- Sunday, February 5, at Mr. D’s Donuts from 8:00- 11:00 am (11222 W 75th St, Shawnee, KS 66214)
- Wednesday, February 8, ALL DAY from 11:00 am- 8:00 pm at three metro Minsky’s – South Plaza, City Market, and Lenexa! Supporters will also get a $3 off a gourmet pizza coupon!
- South Plaza (5105 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64112)
- City Market (427 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64105)
- Lenexa (13400 College Blvd, Lenexa, KS 66210)
Follow the FOX Love Fund on Facebook for updates at facebook.com/LoveFundforChildren.