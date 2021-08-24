Raising awareness for brain cancer and inspiring hope for those affected, learn more about Head for the Cure

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Hundreds of people will lace up their shoes for a 5K run and walk this weekend at Corporate Woods with a mission to defeat brain cancer step by step, supporting Head for the Cure.

FOX4’s John Holt and Karli Ritter host the event Sunday morning, which returns in person for 2021.

Head for the Cure is a grassroots organization founded in Kansas City by Matt Anthony, and it’s grown from one race in the metro to now include events in 20 cities across the country.

In the video, Holt and Anthony discuss Head for the Cure’s mission and history, which Anthony founded in honor of his brother Chris. In the fall of 2000, Chris Anthony was diagnosed with a glioblastoma multiforme brain tumor, which he battled for more than two years before his death.

He was an avid runner and courageous fighter, sparking the inspiration for the organization, which seeks to raise awareness for brain cancer, and inspire hope for patients, their family, and all supporters.

If you’re already signed up, here’s what you need to know for this weekend:

Participants can pick up packets on Saturday, August 28 at Corporate Woods from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you’re looking to pick up packets for an entire team, please email: kelsi@headforthecure.org. You can also pick up packets on race day beginning at 7 a.m. at the site of the event.

Race Day Schedule:

7:00 am – Day of Packet Pick Up and Registration Begins

8:00 am – 5K Run/Walk Begins

9:15 am – Kid’s Fun Run Begins

9:30 am – Survivor & Caregiver Recognitions

10:00 am – Event Awards