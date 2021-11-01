Randi Mahomes donates sign, allowing kids of all abilities to enjoy playground

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation donated money for an all-inclusive park in Kansas City. Now his mom is making sure all metro children can enjoy a second park in the metro.

Randi Mahomes donated a sign language and communication board for the Variety KC Hospital Hill playground. It’s the playground that is located in front of Children’s Mercy Hospital.

The board will help children who have hearing challenges or speak different languages communicate with each other. It will also help children who have trouble expressing themselves communicate with their parents and caregivers. Variety KC said the communication board is a personal gift from Randi Mahomes.

“We knew that with our Communication Boards, by pointing or even simply gazing at the various symbols and pictures on the board, even young kids or children with limited expressive language ability can clearly express their needs and wants. What we’ve discovered with the Sign Language Boards is that children like the challenge and learning opportunity and engage with them even more actively,” Deborah Wiebrecht, Variety KC’s Executive Director, said.

The boards will be installed in 19 other playgrounds in Kansas City as part of Variety KC’s efforts to make all playgrounds inclusive for all children.