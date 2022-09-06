KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly 21 years after the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, some people around the Kansas City metro who were in the right place at the right time Tuesday were the beneficiaries of random acts of kindness.

Employees from Stonehaus Tile and Remodeling split up into teams of two with a $100 bill to spend on random strangers.

The current price of oil means gas stations are some of the last places people are looking for good news right now.

That’s why what happened to Zack Estes on Tuesday defied the odds.

“We want to pay for your tank of gas today,” said Stonehaus’ Carrie Campbell.

Campbell had picked Estes at random just a few minutes before to get the $50 she was giving away at the gas pumps. It was part of her random acts of kindness meant to honor the thousands of people who died on 9/11.

It couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I gotta be honest with you: I got 20 bucks right now, and I was about to put 20 bucks in my tank,” Estes said. “Them giving me that $50 is just really something special.”

Estes lives about 30 miles away but just got a job in Kansas City. Sixty-mile roundtrips every day use up a lot more than $20 worth of fuel.

“It’s just awesome,” Estes said. “It’s crazy out here, man. Everything’s just so expensive.”

“It’s been hard times for a lot of people, but we’ve had a very prosperous time,” Stonehaus owner Brian Nelson said. “It’s just nice to be able to pay it forward.”

Kevin Tuerff started Pay It Forward 9/11 after his flight from Paris was diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, in Canada on 9/11. He was stranded there for days with thousands of other passengers.

The experience is documented in the Broadway play “Come From Away.”

“Once they finally let us off the planes, we were treated with extreme compassion,” Tuerff said.

When he got home, he decided to continue to share that compassion through his charity around the anniversary of the attacks.

Pay It Forward 9/11 Board Member Ben Walker lives in Kansas City and went along with the Stonehaus crew on Tuesday.

“One of the things we remember about that day and about that time after it is that we were united as a country, and I think that felt pretty good,” Walker said.

You can find other Acts of Kindness by searching the hashtags #PayItForward911 and #11DaysOfKindness on social media or clicking here.