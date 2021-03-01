Read and sing with Mr. Stinky Feet for Read Across America Day

Join children’s performer Jim “Mr. Stinky Feet” Cosgrove for a read and sing along live online! He will be performing on a live feed right here on fox4kc.com to celebrate Read Across America Day on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Bookmark this page now to be a part of the fun!
It all starts at 10am, when Jim Cosgrove’s guitar playing alter ego will take over the FOX4 website feed for an hour of entertainment perfect for children of all ages. He’ll be reading his book, Sullen Sally, and singing songs about feelings. Bring some paper, markers, or crayons for a fun drawing activity.