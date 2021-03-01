Read and sing with Mr. Stinky Feet live online every week

Join children’s performer Jim “Mr. Stinky Feet” Cosgrove for a read and sing along live online! He will be performing on a live feed right here on fox4kc.com Tuesdays at 10 a.m. courtesy of the Mid-Continent Public Library. Plus if you can’t watch it live, you can always catch his most recent performance on this page.

Jim Cosgrove’s guitar playing alter ego takes over the FOX4 website feed for a half-hour of entertainment perfect for children of all ages, watch in the video at the top of the page.