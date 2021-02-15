Register now for the 2021 Hospital Hill Run, benefiting Children’s Mercy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City running tradition will be hitting the pavement again this year. FOX4 is proud to be a media sponsor of the 48th Annual Hospital Hill Run 5K, 10K, or Half Marathon.

Join Emcee/FOX4 Meteorologist Karli Ritter on race day June 5th for the “Thrill of the Hill” and mark the oldest Kansas City road race off of your bucket list. New this year, participants can choose to conquer the hill in person or run the race virtually.

Racers will walk away with a T-shirt, bib and a unique finisher’s medal along with food and drink at the finish line. Plus, all participants can hang out to enjoy the entertainment at a post-race party.

All of the funds raised by the run will go directly to the ‘I Love Children’s Mercy Fund,’ which provides advanced medical treatments, compassionate care, and world-class research to kids across the region.

Born out of the Kansas City medical community in 1974, the Hospital Hill Run has a long history of doing charitable work and serving as a healthy outlet for runners. As a not-for-profit organization, the Hospital Hill Run has given back over $130,000 to the community in just the last six years.

“Each year, we are looking for ways to increase our philanthropic impact on the Kansas City community,” said Lisa Drake, Race Director of the Hospital Hill Run.

“Empowering our runners to fundraise for Children’s Mercy in 2021 gives more purpose to their miles while advancing our mission to improve the community’s health and well-being.”

For more information about the 2021 Hospital Hill Run, visit https://hospitalhillrun.com/