KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, II was in Kansas City Thursday to announce funding to build a new pedestrian bridge that will connect the community with a new playground at Martin Luther King, Jr. park.

Cleaver secured the funding for the project in the government budget bill, which lawmakers passed last month.

The bill included $3 million for the new pedestrian bridge over Brush Creek. The bridge will help connect neighborhoods and schools along the creek to the park.

Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation donated $1 million to build the new playground.

While families living in the area were thrilled with the new option, they were also concerned because they said the park was tough to reach.

Without the pedestrian bridge, people said they had to cross two or three busy streets to reach the playground.

The project is one of ten that Cleaver requested to be included in Community Project Funding.

Other projects include funding to build a substance use treatment center at University Health, money to expand the Mattie Rhodes Cultural Center on the city’s Westside, and support for Aim4Peace and its hospital-based violence intervention program.