BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — An animal rescue group will be responsible for animal control issues in Blue Springs, at least for the foreseeable future.

The Blue Springs City Council approved a three-month trial contract with Pawportunities, Inc. Monday evening. If it’s successful, the contract may be extended.

The police department said it’s had difficulty staffing animal control for the past two years. The Chief said he expects outsourcing the job to save the department money and also provide better service to the public.

The animal rescue will be in charge of staffing and responding to animal control calls. It will also board and release animals to owners and issue any citations.

Its workers will use the animal control vehicles that the police department has as well as the animal holding facility at Barett Park.

The police department will still be responsible for dispatching workers to calls and training. There will also be a designates liaison in the police department who will work with the animal rescue.

“We’re excited about our partnership with Pawportunities to provide the Animal Control services for the City of Blue Springs. We are hopeful that this ‘outside-the-box’ solution will provide the level of service and compassionate care the people and animals of Blue Springs deserve,” Police Chief Bob Muenz, said.

The police department said it needs to train Pawportunities’s workers, and will announce a specific date that the rescue will take over animal control duties in the near future.