KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you still haven’t made a trip to the Kansas City Zoo’s new aquarium (or just want to go again), there’s good news.

Zoo leaders announced Tuesday that timed reservations are no longer required at the Sobela Ocean Aquarium.

Visitors can now stop by anytime during zoo hours, which are currently 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., to visit the new aquarium. The new facility is included in the price of zoo admission.

The Sobela Ocean Aquarium opened in September after three years of planning and construction.

Aquarium managers compare it to a 650,000-gallon swim across the globe. In all, 8,000 creatures await visitors with 34 exhibits that will give patrons multiple perspectives.

The Helzberg family of Kansas City helped sponsor the project. The word Sobela is an anagram representing the first names of all their grandchildren.