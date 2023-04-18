KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local coffee company is celebrating its 30th birthday by giving away $30,000.

The Roasterie is selling a special Give Back blend online and in cafes for $30. All the proceeds up to $30,000 will be donated to 30 charities in the Kansas City area.

The KC company wants to thank the community for supporting its coffee all these years.

“Thirty years is obviously an incredible mark in a company’s legacy in history, and when you think about what’s got us to this point, it’s the community, people in the city,” Roasterie President Isaac Hodges said.

If you go to The Roasterie’s website by May 10, you can nominate a charity you think is deserving of part of the $30,000.

The awards will be handed out throughout the year.