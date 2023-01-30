KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second year in a row, Royals Charities will provide free admission to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum for the month of February.

The Kansas City Royals’ charitable foundation will cover the cost for anyone visiting the museum in honor of Black History Museum.

“Being a fan of baseball, is about understanding the history of the game and acknowledging the sacrifices African Americans made to get the chance to play the game,” Luis Maes, vice president of community impact.

“In 2022, we covered the cost for more than 7,000 people to visit the NLBM during the month of February. This year we are hoping to watch more people walk through the doors of this one-of-a-kind museum.”

The museum is located at at 1616 East 18th St. in Kansas City. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays during February, including President’s Day; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

“We can’t thank the Kansas City Royals and Royals Charities enough for their generous support that will give fans an incredible opportunity to experience the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum,” said Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

“The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is a powerful and inspirational story of athletes who refused to accept the notion that they were unfit to share in the joys of our national pastime. Their passion would not only change the game, but it also helped change our country for the better. The life lessons that stem from this story of triumph over adversity also vividly demonstrate the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion. We hope this gesture by the Royals will motivate even more fans to visit,”