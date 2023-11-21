KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Help make the season a little brighter for teens who might otherwise have no gifts to open this holiday season. There is nothing worse than feeling forgotten and that’s why the Love Fund for Children created Sack It for Santa.

You can help ensure the holidays are incredible for these Kansas City teens by donating to the FOX4 Love Fund for Children’s “Sack it for Santa” Drive. Help the Love Fund’s elves by making a donation that will help fill a sack with special gifts just for teens or shop our Amazon Wish List. There are three ways to donate: make a monetary donation online or purchase items off Sack It’s Amazon Wish List.

After you donate, the Love Fund’s elves will shop and fill a bag on your behalf! Any amount is appreciated, but the fund recommends $50 for each bag.

If you donate or shop off the Amazon Wish List, to ensure your kindness will go to kids this holiday season, please do so by December 12.

The Love Fund identifies disadvantaged teens around the city, both in Kansas and Missouri and ensures your gift bag gets distributed to just the right teenager. Teens get essential items plus they’ll pick from different themes for their gift bags, so they’re getting gifts they’ll enjoy.

The Love Fund is also looking for helpful elves who are willing to volunteer their time and pack gift bags this holiday season. If you would like to volunteer, please give Love Fund a call at 816-932-9170.

A special thanks to all of this year’s Sack It for Santa sponsors: