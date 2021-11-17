Sack it for Santa: Make a difference for Kansas City teens and donate to Love Fund’s holiday drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The teen years can be challenging, and it’s never fun to be forgotten during the holiday season. It often leaves them wondering if anyone cares.

But you can help ensure the holidays are incredible for hundreds of Kansas City teens by donating to the FOX4 Love Fund for Children’s “Sack it for Santa” Drive.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Kansas City kids and their families have been reaching out for support. The Love Fund has seen over a 30% increase in emergency requests and applications.

That’s why the FOX4 Love Fund is on a mission to support over 2,000 teens from ages 12-18 and their families in this year’s “Sack it for Santa” Drive.

But we can’t do it alone! You can help the Santa and the Love Fund by making a donation that will help fill a sack with special gifts just for teens or shop our Amazon Wish List.

If you donate or shop off the Amazon Wish List, to ensure your kindness will go to kids this holiday season, please do so by Dec. 15.

After you donate, the Love Fund’s elves will shop and fill a bag on your behalf! Any amount is appreciated, but the fund recommends $40 for each bag.

The Love Fund will identify disadvantaged teens around the city, both in Kansas and Missouri. Then we’ll make sure that your special gift bag gets distributed to just the right teenager. Teens get essential items plus they’ll pick from different themes for their gift bags, so they’re getting gifts they’ll enjoy.

The Love Fund is also looking for helpful elves who are willing to volunteer their time and pack gift bags this holiday season. If you would like to volunteer, please give Love Fund a call at 816-932-9071.