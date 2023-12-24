KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Saint Luke’s East patient took time on Christmas Eve to show appreciation for nurses and other healthcare workers who are spending the holidays at the hospital caring for others.

“It’s a nice warm feeling on the inside to know that healthcare is appreciated,” Nathan Jones said, the Nursing Supervisor at Saint Luke’s East.

Murad Hasam has been in and out of hospitals for the last 30 years for a chronic condition.

This summer, he was in the medical observation unit at Saint Luke’s East when he noticed a courtyard outside his hospital room window where nurses take time to clear their minds.

“I kept saying when they came in, ‘What do you see out there?’ And the nurses would say ‘what are you talking about?’ I’d say ‘You don’t you see the Christmas trees?’” Hasam explained. “A couple of them would go, ‘yeah, I can kind of see that,’ and so I had this idea.”

Murad decided to return to the hospital on Christmas Eve to spread some joy by decorating the courtyard and trees with Christmas lights, providing snacks, and taking the time to thank the nurses and staff for everything they did for him as a patient.

He also presented the hospital with a proclamation approved by the Mayor of Lee’s Summit declaring December 24th, 2023, “Nurses Appreciation Day.”

“This is for all of the nurses around the metropolitan area. We oftentimes don’t pay attention to the people around us who do wonderful things for us,” Hasam said. “Nurses are here 24\7. They take care of me, my family members, your family members and loved ones, all of us, and they deserve to be recognized.”

Jones has been working in healthcare for 33 years and says it’s rewarding to receive this kind of recognition from a patient.

“It’s pretty rare, probably five times in my career, I have seen something like this,” Jones said.

“We get appreciation from the administration, but it is great to feel that from a patient or a family member. That is the best thing.”

Hasam would like to see the Nurses Appreciation Day tradition continue every Christmas Eve.