KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Christmas the Salvation Army’s theme for holiday giving is “Love Beyond.”

Love Beyond is all about providing assistance throughout the calendar year where donations can make a difference long after the Christmas decorations are put away.

Major Kelly Collins, Salvation Army Kansas and Western Missouri Divisional Commander, says Love Beyond encompasses everything the organization does in Kansas City.

The idea is to show compassion and assistance beyond the Christmas season and showing compassion beyond what those who are served might expect.

But Major Collins says the Salvation Army can’t provide services without support from the Kansas City community. There are a variety of ways people can help, whether it’s volunteering, donating financially in the red kettle or online, or in other ways people can assist.

If you want to donate directly, click on this link.

Then there are the familiar red kettles, which are spread throughout the city. Click on this link if you want to register to ring.

If you’re looking for other ways to get involved, visit the Salvation Army’s website to see all opportunities.

The Salvation Army serves the community in a variety of ways, from families, seniors, and after school programs, to serving the homeless and addiction recovery, to disaster response.