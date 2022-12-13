KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No matter what’s under the tree this year, the tiny babies at Saint Luke’s Hospital are the real gifts for their parents this Christmas.

But living in the neonatal intensive care unit isn’t easy, especially around the holidays. So St. Luke’s decided to help families celebrate their baby’s first Christmas — with a special guest.

The KC hospital teamed up with March of Dimes to dress its NICU babies as “gifts” on Monday. Volunteers handmade each outfit.

Then Santa Claus came for a visit and took a special keepsake photo for the families. See some of the photos in the gallery below.

Photo courtesy St. Luke’s Health System

Photo courtesy St. Luke’s Health System

Photo courtesy St. Luke’s Health System

Photo courtesy St. Luke’s Health System

