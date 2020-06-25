Santa Fe Tow is Hiring Now!

It’s been said that if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life

Santa Fe Tow Service was founded with the principles of: work hard, be knowledgeable, take care of the customer, and take care of your employees.

Putting those principles to work, what began as a young man’s dream with one truck and one driver, has grown into a successful business with over eighty trucks in operation, seventy-five employees, and a 9000 square foot headquarters building with a five-acre lot based in Lenexa, Kansas. On top of the Lenexa, Kansas headquarters, there are four more locations in four different states in the Midwest.

As the company has grown, so has its reputation. The knowledge and skills are recognized by several law enforcement services that rely on our expertise. Santa Fe Tow Service proudly provides service to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Kansas Turnpike Authority, the Missouri Highway Patrol, the Joplin Police Department as well as all local enforcement agencies in the Johnson County, Kansas area.

A lot has changed in the world in the last thirty years. We live in a world often dominated by large, impersonal corporations. Counter to that environment, Santa Fe Tow Service remains a family business with local roots in the Kansas and Missouri areas. We proudly provide personal, skilled service to each and every call we receive.

Requirements for Employment at Santa Fe Tow Service:

Santa Fe Tow Service encourages you to fill out an employment application if you meet the following job requirements:

Have a valid driver’s license

Clean driver’s abstract

Good record of employment

Able to communicate effectively

Friendly, able to contribute a positive attitude toward the job

Driver and Non-drive jobs available.