SHAWNEE, Kan. — This weekend the city of Shawnee is putting the spotlight on children wanting to start their own business.

The Shawnee Parks and Recreation Department will host KidsFest at the Shawnee Civic Center on Saturday.

KidsFest gives children ages 6-16 the chance to put their entrepreneurial skills to the test. Each participant develops their own brand, creates a product or plans out a service they want to provide and builds out a marketing strategy for their business.

City staff said the goal of the fair is to boost children’s confidence and help them build life skills by giving them the opportunity to run their own small business.

This year, 50 kids will display their start up business during the one day market place event. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, the young business owners will sell their products to the public and interact with professional business owners in the community.

