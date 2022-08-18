KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lace up your sneakers for a good cause and walk or run with family and friends on a course at World’s of Fun! For the first time, the FOX4 Love Fund is holding a 5K to raise money to help more kids in the KC Metro area.

Sign up now and get your family and friends to join in the fun. The first 200 registrants get a FREE Worlds of Fun pass. The 5K course is paved and runs in and out of the amusement park, and participants are welcome to run, walk, or ride to the finish line. Once you’ve crossed the finish line, enjoy early access to Spinning Dragons, Patriot, and Steelhawk or check out characters/mascots, face painting, and other fun vendors.

Date : Saturday, September 10, 2022

: Saturday, September 10, 2022 Time : 8:00-10:30 am, gates will open between 6:30-7 am

: 8:00-10:30 am, gates will open between 6:30-7 am Location : Worlds of Fun

: Worlds of Fun Pricing: Current price is $40 for adults, $20 for kids 5-12, kids under 5 are free. Note: The first 200 registrants get a FREE Worlds of Fun day pass.

For FOX4 viewers, register now until September 3 with promo code RUN4KIDS for $5 off each registration!