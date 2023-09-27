KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grab your friends and family, and join the American Cancer Society for this year’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. This family-friendly event is all about celebrating courage and hope while uniting in one goal, to beat breast cancer.

Join us at Crown Center on October 28 at 9am for the walk (registration begins at 7:30am). You can sign up your team at www.makingstrideswalk.org/kansascitymo. People of all ages can participate in the fun three mile walk through the heart of Kansas City. Each step is a show of support for survivors, caregivers, and all those who have been affected.

Sign up for free and fundraise for the event, or make a donation and help fund lifesaving research and essential programs and services supporting our community.