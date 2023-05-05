KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of medallions from the old Kansas City International Airport terminal will soon be installed at city buildings.

The Kansas City Aviation Department said crews will remove 40 of the over 100 medallions from the floors at Terminals B and C.

The city hasn’t released any details about which medallions will be removed.

It will cost about $1,000 to remove each medallion, airport officials said.

Then the aviation department will study which city-owned buildings to install them at and submit the plan to the Municipal Art Commission for approval.

The medallions were originally installed in the former KCI terminals in 2004 as part of a piece called “Polarities” by Kristen Jones and Andrew Ginzel.

Over 40 medallions were already removed from Terminal A before it was demolished to make way for the new KCI single terminal that opened in February.

Those Terminal A medallions were reincorporated into the floors of the new terminal.

Demolition of the old Terminals B and C is expected to begin this summer and last for about a year. The space will then be used for terminal expansion and aircraft parking, airport officials say.

The two parking garages for the old terminals won’t go anywhere. Garage B will be for employees, and Garage C will be some sort of public parking.