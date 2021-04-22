Starlight Theater announces nominees for annual ‘Blue Star’ awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 19th annual “Blue Star” award nominations were held virtually Thursday for a second year in a row. The awards recognize excellence in musical theater from Kansas City area high school students.

Starlight Theater announced the 99 nominations on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon. The award ceremony will be in-person on May 20th at the theater.

Tickets are free but reservations are required, as well as masks and social distancing. Click here for more information and to see all the nominees.