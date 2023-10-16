KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s oldest and largest performing arts organization announced its multi-million-dollar campaign Monday.

Starlight Theatre launched its $40 million Uniquely KC Campaign to push the mission of connecting Kansas Citians through live performances that entertain, inspire, and engage.

Starlight Theatre said they will use the money for capital projects like a state-of-the-art seating canopy, a new production truss and a light bridge at the central campus.

Photo via Starlight Theatre

Photo via Starlight Theatre

Photo via Starlight Theatre

The west campus will have renovations in the restrooms, while the east campus will see renovations to the kitchen and upgrades to the food and beverage services.

Howard Cohen, chairman of the board of directors for Starlight, said these improvements will help enhance the experience when visiting the theatre.

“We are confident that the success of this campaign will allow even more people to enjoy the starlight experience that Kansas Citians have loved and celebrated as a tradition for decades,” Cohen said.

The campaign will also help launch five new community programs, designed to fill gaps in important arts programming across Kansas City. Construction on the theatre will be completed in 2026.